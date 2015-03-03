Hockey player's daughter asks team to trade for dad — and gets wish! Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 9:51 AM EST Updated: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 9:51 AM EST Posted:Updated:

NBC News - When one of Jordan Leopold's daughters wrote an adorable letter in hopes the National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild would trade for her father, she didn't know her wish would end up coming true.



The 11-year-old girl penned a handwritten letter to encourage a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the sweet message went viral on Monday.



"Dear Minnesota Wild Coach," the letter reads, "My name is Jordyn Leopold. My dad is Jordan Leopold, one of the Columbus Blue Jackets [defensemen]. Well my dad is very lonely without his family. We are living in Minnesota right now and I am lost without my dad, and so is my mom, my 2 sisters and my brother."



Perhaps knowing that personal reasons aren't always going to sway the powers that be, Jordyn offered professional reasons for the move, too.



"Well, to get to the point, the Wild have not been winning games and you lovely coaches are most likely mad about that," the letter continues. "Your team needs some more [defensemen], so can you please, please, please ask the Jackets if you guys can get him!"



The letter concludes with "Love, Jordyn Leopold," and a rather persuasive smiley face.



A spokesman for the NHL team told TODAY the letter wasn't responsible for returning Leopold to his native state, but the little girl got her wish anyway: Her dad was traded Monday to the Wild, his eighth NHL team.



Wild spokesman Aaron Sickman said that though the letter was written in early January — weeks before Monday's NHL trade deadline — it was "never sent" to the team.



"KFAN (our radio partner) received it [Monday] and shared it through social media and Paul Allen's radio show," Sickman told TODAY in an email. "The letter had nothing to do with the trade. Our [general manager], Chuck Fletcher, found out about the letter after the trade was made."



Nevertheless, the letter ended up getting quite a bit of attention on its own. Jordyn's mom, Jamie Leopold, told KFAN's Dan Barreiro that she posted the letter on Facebook in January to show it to friends and family.



"Everyone said, 'Send it! Send it!'" Jamie said. "I was a little nervous to do that, just because we really liked Columbus, and we had such a good experience there, and we didn't want anyone to feel bad. But my daughter just wanted her daddy home."



Even Jamie Leopold said she didn't didn't know her daughter was writing the letter until she found it on a counter top.



"I read it," Jamie said, "and I just started bawling."



Raising the family of a professional athlete isn't always easy, she added.



"It's just been a little bit difficult at times, very lonely," Jamie said. "Everyone doesn't completely understand. A lot of times I'll get some questions from family, [like], 'Oh, of course, Jordan was there, right?' And I'm like, 'No, no. He had a game. He doesn't get to just miss [games].'"



Thankfully, Jordyn wrote the family a happy ending.



"She's very excited," said Jamie, who delivered the good news to Jordyn during Monday's school day. "She probably thinks this is just the greatest thing ever."