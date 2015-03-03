Panel to develop teaching aids based on TN Blue Book

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A committee has been formed to develop lesson plans and teaching aids based on information contained in the Tennessee Blue Book.

The book is produced every other year by the Secretary of State's office.

It contains a wealth of information about the governor, state legislators, state legislative committees, administrative departments of state government and the government's structure.

It also contains information about local governments, the federal government and state history.

The committee is comprised of teachers from across the state.

The group has been asked to create two sets of education materials that would comply with the standards of the state's social studies curriculum by June 30.

