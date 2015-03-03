Concerns over drug prompt delay of Georgia woman's execution

By KATE BRUMBACKAssociated Press

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) - Citing concerns about the drug to be used in a lethal injection, Georgia corrections officials postponed the execution of the state's only female death row inmate for the second time in a week.

Georgia Department of Corrections spokeswoman Gwendolyn Hogan says the execution drug was sent to an independent lab to check its potency and the test came back at an acceptable level, but during subsequent checks it appeared cloudy. Corrections officials called the pharmacist and decided to postpone Kelly Renee Gissendaner's Monday night execution "out of an abundance of caution." No new date was given.

Forty-six-year-old Gissendaner was scheduled to be executed at 7 p.m. for the 1997 slaying of her husband, Douglas Gissendaner.

She was originally set to die Feb. 25, but officials delayed the execution until Monday because of projected winter weather.

