Likely presidential candidates to speak at NRA meeting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Several potential Republican candidates for president are scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association's annual meeting in Nashville in April.

The speakers include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, former Texas Gov. Rick Perry, former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.

The NRA's annual meeting takes place April 10-12, and the GOP politicians are scheduled to appear as part of an event put on by the NRA's lobbying arm, the Institute for Legislative Action.

The event comes amid a series of Tennessee visits by possible presidential candidates, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

