TN lawmakers: Block FCC ruling on municipal broadband

By ERIK SCHELZIG, Associated Press

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) - A ruling by the Federal Communication Commission ruling may have given cities like Chattanooga the green light to expand their municipal broadband service, but state officials who oppose the decision are lining up to block the move.

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam and the speakers of state House and Senate had written to the FCC before the ruling to urge the panel not to override a state law blocking Chattanooga's electric utility from expanding its super-fast Internet network beyond its service area.

The FCC nevertheless voted 3-2 in favor of the utilities in Chattanooga and Wilson, North Carolina.

On Tuesday Republican lawmakers led by Rep. Jeremy Durham of Franklin plan a press conference to urge state Attorney General Herbert Slatery to file a lawsuit to block the decision.

