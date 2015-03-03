Overcast, mild, light drizzles today. A wintry mix Thursday? Posted: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 6:45 AM EST Updated: Tuesday, March 3, 2015 7:49 AM EST Posted:Updated:

Good Tuesday. We have a mild, cloudy start to the day, and we will stay mild with highs in the mid 50s and a few passing light showers through the day.



Wednesday we will have more widespread rain showers, and maybe even a thunderstorm or two as an area of low pressure moves through. Ahead of this system, extremely warm air will filter in. Highs Wednesday are expected to reach the mid 60s. Rainfall amounts Wednesday will range from .5" to 1".



Wednesday night is when things get interesting. As that low pushes east, cold air will wrap around, and change much of the rain to sleet, freezing rain, and snow. In Nashville and Memphis, they can expect 5-7" of snow. In central Kentucky, the totals could be up to a foot. We are on the southern end of this swath of wintry weather and the impact will not be that severe. I do think on the northern end of the plateau we could get some light ice accumulations and maybe an inch or two of snow. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for Grundy and Cumberland Counties. For the TN Valley and north GA I think temps will be a little warmer in the low to mid 30s, and we will get a mix of rain and sleet with a possible brief changeover into light snow early Thursday morning.



Thursday afternoon will be cold and windy with north winds at 10-20 mph and a high of only 37.



Friday will start cold in the low 20s, then we warm to near 50. The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.



David Karnes



TUESDAY:



8am... Cloudy/Drizzle, 46





Noon... Cloudy/Drizzle, 53





5pm... Cloudy/Drizzle, 55