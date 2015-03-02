Monday marked anniversary of destructive and deadly March 2nd tornado

Monday marked the anniversary of the destructive and deadly March 2nd tornado that wiped homes off the map in Hamilton County.

Three years ago our eyes were focused on a severe weather system passing through the area.

In Harrison, the Woodland Bay Community was among the worst affected by this storm.

Forty-four-people were injured, locally, 15-died across the southeast. In Hamilton County there were 346 homes with significant damage, including 77-homes completely destroyed. The tornado inflicted at least $19-million worth of damage in the area