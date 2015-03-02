Georgia postpones Gissendaner's execution citing problems with injection drug

UPDATE: Georgia postponed Kelly Gissendaner's execution citing a problem with the injection drug, according to the Associated Press.



Hundreds, including her own children, spent the evening rallying in support of Georgia's only female on death row—Kelly Gissendaner.



She was scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 7:00 Monday night at the state prison in Jackson, but the execution is now on hold while the U.S. Supreme Court reviews the case.



Prosecutors say she plotted with her boyfriend, Gregory Owen, who stabbed Kelly's husband to death in 1997. Owen pleaded guilty and he was sentenced to serve life in prison. Owen is eligible for parole in eight years.



For more than 15 years, Georgia death row inmate Kelly Gissendaner has worked with area students and at-risk kids.



“This woman would just sit for hours and just talk with them about their situation,” Marcus Easley said.



Easley is a retired Chattanooga Police Officer. He's taken hundreds of students to meet the only woman on Georgia's death row.



“You take a student down there that usually has a good little attitude on them, a little bit of a know-it-all attitude that's not scared of anything and then they are face to face with the only lady on death row in Georgia,” he said.



Rebecca Calfee is one of those students, she's currently studying Criminal Justice and raising a little girl. She admits she had a rough patch when she was younger.



“I'm a completely different person than I used to be. I truly believe that someone can change,” Calfee said.



She describes sitting across from Gissendaner as eye opening and says many in her group were touched by the inmates words.



“It's just like, Oh my gosh. My actions do have consequences,” she added.



As Gissendaner along with the rest of the country wait to learn her fate, many agree, there's a lesson that can be learned.



“People really can change,” Calfee said.



“I'm not saying that everyone will change, but anyone is capable of change if you give them a chance and give them the opportunity,” Easley added.



