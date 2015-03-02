Signal Mountain home destroyed by fire

A home on Signal Mountain is destroyed by fire Monday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 2-thousand block of Oak Street. When firefighters arrived on the scene fire could be seen coming out of the attic and roughly 35 percent of the home was on fire.

The homeowner was not home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are listed at $125,000.