McKamey team saves dog's life; dog now looking for home

One dog has gotten a lot of love and attention from a team of caring doctors. He was brought to McKamey after they say he was hit by a car.

"He had a couple of abrasions on his face," said Dr. Chelsea Fogal. "He looked like he was not using his back leg; there was definitely an injury there."

After a closer look and a few x-rays, they found his back leg was severely fractured and needed to be repaired.

"It was more complicated than pins or casting or plates were going to allow us to repair, so for him, the best solution we felt was amputation," said Fogal.

An amputation of a limb would cost most pet owners hundreds and possibly thousands of dollars. But with the help of the Angel Fund, paid for by volunteer donors, the McKamey team could focus more on getting Big Boy back to good health and less on how much it would cost.

"By the next morning he was ready to go outside and 24 hours later, he was pulling us outside just on those 3 legs," said Fogal.

Dr. Chelsea Fogal says the Angel Fund has helped dozens of animals since she came to McKamey in November.

"We've been able to provide more above and beyond care for these guys that come in that we might not otherwise, kind of beyond spay, neuter, vaccines," said Fogal.

Thanks to a kind Samaritan bringing him in, the love of these doctors and a few dollars that were put away just for stray animals, Big Boy has made a full recovery and has a second chance at a great life.

"He's a total love bug; he'll make you laugh all the time. He's so cute because he's this big lug of a dog. We'll find a home for him," said Fogal.

They are looking for a foster family for Big Boy to take care of him as he heals. They expect him to be up for adoption in a few weeks. If you'd like to donate to Angel Fund, click here.