UPDATE: Arrest made in shooting on Sylvan Street

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Charles Holsey. The suspect 18-year-old Briston J. Smith, Jr. was located in Catoosa County.

Smith is charged with felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated robbery.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man. The victim was found inside of his crashed car in the 700 block of North Market Street, with a single gunshot wound around 8:45 Monday night.

"I just saw the cops in the middle of the street of course the lights going everywhere," said neighbor Jenni Buller.

The gunshot victim was taken by an ambulance to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officers identified the victim as Charles M. Holsey, 19. Friends of the victim told Channel 3 that Holsey was a graduate of East Hamilton High school where he played football.

"That's sad, 19 is very young," said Buller. "Do they have any idea who shot him?"

Investigators said they believe Holsey was buying or selling drugs, just a few blocks down the road in the 300 block of Sylvan Street. They said he was shot in that location, after a fight broke out. He and a witness then sped away in his car until it crashed in the 700 block of North Market Street. No arrests have been made.

"Yes, that's a little unsettling... it's quite unsettling," said Buller.

Neighbors too afraid to be identified tell Channel 3, they've seen heavy traffic of suspicious activity on the corner of Sylvan Street before.

"I mean anytime it's off hours they're over there it's a big parking lot," said one neighbor. "There are kids everywhere, it was just a place we felt safe and now we're worried about it."

"It's concerning ...I know there are a lot of kids here," said Buller.

Police said a driver hit by Holsey's car was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Friends of the victim's family tell Channel 3 that Holsey was a good kid, taken too soon.

"I mean it's over something so petty, this is somebody's life," said Buller." Who would do something like that? It's somebody that is heartless."

The investigation is ongoing, police said more information will be released when it is available. At this time police have not released a suspect description. Officers have said they are following several leads. If you have any information that can help investigators call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.

