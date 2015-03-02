ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: Law enforcement are searching for a middle TN child

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued by the Clarksville Police Department for 9-year-old Christopher King Ponce. He was allegedly abducted by William Allen Borck, also known as William Stanley King on February 27, 2015. It is believed they are traveling from Tennessee to Mexico.

Christopher is a Hispanic male, 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue, black and white coat, blue jeans, a hooded gray sweatshirt with red, blue and orange writing and tan shoes with red shoe laces. Christopher also wears glasses.

56-year-old William Allen Borck may be driving either a red pick-up truck with a camper or a red 1986 Toyota SUV Disabled TN Tag DD-1841. He stands 5'8" tall, weighing 130 pounds with graying dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seeing wearing a black suit jacket, black dress pants and a black tie. He is currently wanted for Custodial Interference and Filing a False Police Report.

If you have seen the child, suspect or vehicle, please contact the Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the NCMEC at 1800.THE.LOST. Calls may be made anonymously.