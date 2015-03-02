Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office searching for auto burglary suspect Posted: Monday, March 2, 2015 9:22 PM EST Updated: Monday, March 2, 2015 9:22 PM EST Posted:Updated:

The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with several auto burglaries.



Several residents in the area of Keith Valley Road reported that on February 23rd, their vehicles were burglarized with items stolen.



The sheriff's office received a tip that Michael Basham was the possible suspect in these burglaries. They are searching for Basham on warrants of auto burglary and theft.



If you have any information on Basham's location call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at either 423-728-7336 or 423-728-7272.



Some of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners.