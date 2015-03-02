Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office searching for auto burglary suspect - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley Co. Sheriff's Office searching for auto burglary suspect

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in connection with several auto burglaries. 

Several residents in the area of Keith Valley Road reported that on February 23rd, their vehicles were burglarized with items stolen.  

The sheriff's office received a tip that Michael Basham was the possible suspect in these burglaries.  They are searching for Basham on warrants of auto burglary and theft.  

If you have any information on Basham's location call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at either 423-728-7336 or 423-728-7272.

Some of the stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners.
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.