Stolen No. 44 race car found in suburban Atlanta

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Police say they have found the NASCAR race car stolen from a hotel parking lot near Atlanta Motor Speedway.



NASCAR's Team XTREME says the car was found early Saturday northwest of Atlanta in Gwinnett County. The team tweeted a pictured of team owner John Cohen standing in front of the No. 44 Chevrolet, which was valued at $250,000 and appears undamaged.



Morrow police Detective Sgt. Larry Oglesby, leading the investigation in the Atlanta suburb, confirms to The Associated Press the car was recovered.



The discovery comes too late to help the team, which was forced to withdraw from the weekend race at Atlanta. The car was stolen, along with the pickup truck and trailer that was hauling it, just a few hours before Travis Kvapil was to run in qualifying.



