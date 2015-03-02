Nurse who survived Ebola sues Dallas hospital system

By JAMIE STENGLE

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) - A 26-year-old nurse who contracted Ebola while caring for the first person in the U.S. diagnosed with the deadly disease has filed a lawsuit against the parent company of the Dallas hospital where she worked.

Nina Pham filed the lawsuit Monday in Dallas County against Texas Health Resources. She contracted Ebola last fall while caring for Thomas Eric Duncan at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas. He died, while Pham and another nurse who contracted Ebola survived.

Pham says in her lawsuit that the hospital was unprepared to treat Ebola cases and that she was an unwitting pawn in its public relations campaign to restore its reputation. She also says she worries about her long-term health.

A spokesman says Texas Health Resources remains optimistic the matter can be resolved.

