Road construction in Chickamauga Battlefield to affect travelers for 4 months

Big changes at the Chickamauga Battlefield.

Part of Lafayette Road in the National Military Park is expected to be closed for nearly four months.

Information signs warn motorists the road will be closed for a resurfacing project from March 2nd to June 20th.

Crews will also replace a traffic light at the Reed's Bridge Road and McFarland Gap Road intersection.

All roads within the park boundary will be affected by this closure.

Temporary employee and visitor parking at the Battlefield Visitor Center will be provided in McDonald Field, adjacent to the visitor's center, which will remain open.