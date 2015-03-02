Forever Family: Jordan, Dameion, Michael and Heavenly

Right now three brothers and one sister are living in two different foster homes. Adoption would mean they wouldn't have to be separated and it would give them the forever family they need.

There is 13-year-old Jordan, 11-year-old Dameion, 10-year-old Michael and 8-year-old Heavenly, her brothers simply call her Heaven.

Heaven would love to have a mom to do girls things together.



They all need a two parent home with guidance and love.

Michael is good in math and skateboarding.

Damieon is funny and a bit of a ham.

They all love to have fun together, but 13-year-old Jordan takes his role as big brother seriously. He tries to encourage each of the others

and he does what he can to help their situation.



They like to play together and rough house and just be family and parents are the key





