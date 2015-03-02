Torbett and Webb Win Season Opening Gen 2.7.3. Series Bass Tournament

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Gen 2.7.3. Series Southern Division (formerly the Southern 175 Series) held the first event of its six tournament season Saturday, March 1, 2015 out of Chester Frost Park on Chickamauga Lake.

The team of Oscar Torbett and Jerry Webb caught a five-bass limit weighing 22.16 lbs. to take the win. They received $675 for their first place finish.

Finishing in second was the team of Steve Norris and Marc Pratt with total weight of 15.86 lbs. They received $350 for their finish.

The duo of Mark Eustice and Chris Couch took over-all big-fish honors with a giant largemouth bass weighing 6.71 pounds which earned them $210.

The Gen 2.7.3.Series (formerly the Southern 175 Series) is now open to all anglers regardless of the horsepower of their outboard motor. Under last years format only anglers with boats under 175 horsepower engines were allowed to fish.

There will also be two divisions this year under the new format. The southern division will be held out of Chester Frost Park and the northern division will fish out of Grasshopper Creek. Both of these are on Chickamauga Lake.

The Gen 2.7.3. Series will end its season with a 2-day Classic in September which will include qualified teams from both the southern and northern division tournaments held on Chickamauga Lake.

The winners in the year end championship will receive a brand new 2014 TRACKER GRIZZLY Sportsman grand prize package from Island Cove Marine.

Tournament organizer Jake Debin says, "We're looking forward to a bigger event this year with more boats and deeper payouts. Registration is open to anyone who wishes to participate."

Rounding out the remaining 5 places:

1st - Oscar Torbett & Jerry Webb - 22.16lbs. - $675

2nd - Steve Norris & Marc Pratt - 15.86 lbs. - $350

3rd - Andy Lusk & Shaun Lusk - 14.27lbs. - $150

4th - Greg Lamb & Buddy Gross - 13.25 lbs.

5th - Mark Eustice & Chris Couch - 11.62 lbs. – (Big Fish Money $210)

For more info and schedules visit: www.gen273fishing.com