Driver survives serious collision

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The driver of a pickup truck miraculously walks away after crashing into a tanker.

This was the scene Monday afternoon at the Intersection of 25th and South Broad Street in Chattanooga.

Officials say a tanker truck collided with a truck.

Amazingly the driver of pickup was able to crawl out of his vehicle, and only suffered minor injuries.

