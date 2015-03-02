It's Read Across America week and Monday students locally and nationally enjoyed the stories of Dr. Seuss. Channel 3 anchors David Carroll and Cindy Sexton spent parts of their day reading to students at several schools in East Ridge.Cindy Sexton was in Ms. Jackson's second grade glass with some great readers.The enjoyed the book, "Hunches in Bunches".

David Carroll was with 1st graders at Woodmore Elementary.



The staff members even dressed up for Dr. Seuss Day.These are the East Ridge high school football players at East Ridge Elementary.And the 1st graders in Mrs. Hixson's class at Spring Creek Elementary also took part.Mrs. Appleberry's 2nd graders at East Ridge Elementary got into the spirit.As did Grace Baptist Academy National Honor Society students.Read Across America coincides with Dr. Seuss' birthday and several Hamilton County Schools are celebrating this week.