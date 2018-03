Soddy-Daisy High wins awards at 54 Film Fest

The Media Club at Soddy-Daisy High School competed in the 54 Film Fest, walking away with 9 awards including Best Cinematography, Best Directing, and the overall prize, Best Film.In this professional film festival, SDHS was the only student film team to qualify in the competition, going up against both amateur and professional filmmakers. Instructor Chris Holbrook called it a great victory for his students.The winning film can be found on YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5EHI2TDNew&spfreload=10 For more info on the film festival: