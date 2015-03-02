Vote for your favorite city to be on new Monopoly game - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vote for your favorite city to be on new Monopoly game

Hasbro, the maker of the classic board game Monopoly has Americans nationwide voting to see their city in the next Monopoly game.

Twenty American cities will be featured as property spaces in the new game and the highest ranking city will get the coveted "Boardwalk" spot.

The contest ends on Wednesday and the final list of cities will be announced on March 19th.

To vote log onto monopoly.com

