Brokaw memoir about his battle with cancer coming in May

NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Brokaw is sharing the news about his battle with cancer.



The former NBC anchor has a memoir coming out May 12, Random House announced Monday. The book is called "A Lucky Life Interrupted," and will draw upon a journal that Brokaw began keeping in 2013 after learning he had multiple myeloma.

Brokaw, 75, said in a statement issued through Random House that he hoped his book would "help others dealing with this unwelcome condition."

Brokaw's previous books include the best-selling "The Greatest Generation" and "A Long Way From Home: Growing Up in the American Heartland in the Forties and Fifties."

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)