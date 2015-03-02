Brokaw memoir about his battle with cancer coming in May - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Brokaw memoir about his battle with cancer coming in May

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) - Tom Brokaw is sharing the news about his battle with cancer.

The former NBC anchor has a memoir coming out May 12, Random House announced Monday. The book is called "A Lucky Life Interrupted," and will draw upon a journal that Brokaw began keeping in 2013 after learning he had multiple myeloma.

Brokaw, 75, said in a statement issued through Random House that he hoped his book would "help others dealing with this unwelcome condition."

Brokaw's previous books include the best-selling "The Greatest Generation" and "A Long Way From Home: Growing Up in the American Heartland in the Forties and Fifties."

(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.