Panel formed to review student testing, assessment in TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state Education Department has formed a task force to review student testing and assessment at the state and local level.

The group is charged with identifying best practices in testing and how those assessments align with required state tests.

The formation of the panel comes at a time when the state is preparing to administer an assessment that aligns with the state's current academic standards.

For that reason, Education Commissioner Candace McQueen says it makes sense to have a clear understanding of testing policies and practices.

The task force includes a broad spectrum of education leaders, teachers and stakeholders. The first meeting of the task force will convene in late March.

The group is expected to issue a report on its findings this summer.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.