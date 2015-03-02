Obama: 'Now is the moment' for police to make changes

By NEDRA PICKLERAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama says now is the moment for police to make changes that build trust in minority communities.

The president on Monday announced findings of a policing task force he appointed in response to the fatal shooting of an unarmed black 18-year-old by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.

Obama says the shooting in Ferguson and another in New York City exposed "deep rooted frustration" in communities of color. Obama says the task force found that police must improve trust with their communities.

He says the report recommends more police training to reduce possibilities for bias. And he says it suggests more data collection on the frequency of police interactions.

Obama spoke from the White House during a meeting with members of the task force.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.