TBI to investigate death of inmate at Sevier County jail

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An East Tennessee sheriff says he has asked the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of an inmate who was found hanging in his cell.

Media cited a statement from the Sevier County Sheriff's Office in reporting that a guard found 23-year-old Ronald D. Arrowood on Sunday morning hanging by a bed sheet. The guard began CPR, but first responders pronounced him dead when they arrived. An autopsy has been ordered.

Arrowood was jailed on Feb. 23 after being accused of using a meat cleaver to rob a local market.

