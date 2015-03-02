Walking Dead town up for sale on Ebay

GRANTVILLE, Ga. -- You'll find all sorts of things for sale on Craigslist and eBay. But a listing for several buildings in downtown Grantville truly surprised us."Is the town of Grantville for sale?" asked 11 Alive's Ryan Kruger."Well downtown is," said former Mayor Jim Sells.Nine buildings in downtown Grantville are for sale. Sells bought the properties out of foreclosure during the recession. But now, he's ready to hand over the keys to someone with more experience owning commercial property."The hard work has been done," said Sells, referring to renovations. "We're looking for somebody to put it all into action."

