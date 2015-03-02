Dramatic Video Shows Fatal Police Shooting on Skid Row Posted: Monday, March 2, 2015 9:16 AM EST Updated: Monday, March 2, 2015 9:16 AM EST Posted:Updated:

NBC News - Los Angeles police officers shot and killed a man on Skid Row on Sunday while he allegedly struggled with them for control of one of the officers' guns, officials said.



Dramatic cellphone video captured the violent confrontation that took place about noon on a sidewalk in the 500 block of South San Pedro Street in downtown LA.



Police were responding to a report of a robbery when they confronted the man, who was not identified.



Cellphone video taken by a witness shows several officers attempting to take him into custody as bystanders look on.



The man can be seen swinging his arms as officers approach him. The man then falls to the ground and officers apparently attempt to take him into custody.



"While on the ground, the suspect and officers struggled over one of the officer's handguns and then an officer-involved shooting occurred," the LAPD said in a statement.



The officers first used a stun gun on him, police said. At least five gunshots were fired shortly after.



Multiple officers could be seen with their guns drawn after shots rang out.



"There was no reason for them to do that," said witness Jerome Guillory.



No officers were struck by gunfire, officials said. Two of them suffered minor injuries.



Several witness videos showing graphic portions of the altercation were posted online. One taken from another angle shows a person nearby picking up a police baton from the floor. That person was knocked to the ground by officers and taken into custody.



LAPD Cmdr. Andrew Smith said at least one of the officers was wearing a body camera.



Police did not release the man's name, and Smith said he did not know whether the man was homeless, according to The Associated Press.



Officials said "video from various sources" will be reviewed during the investigation.



Demonstrators gathered at Pershing Square on Sunday night to protest the fatal shooting.



"People here, they have mental health issues, you know what I'm saying? They're homeless. Be trained to deal with those type of people," said local resident Tonia Gibson.