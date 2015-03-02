UT to give honorary degrees to Edelman, Dickey

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee, Knoxville will award honorary degrees to social activist Marian Wright Edelman and actress Dale Dickey.

Edelman will receive an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters and speak at the College of Communication and Information commencement at 8:30 a.m. on May 8. Dickey will receive an Honorary Master of Fine Arts in acting during a campus visit next year.

Edelman is the founder and president of the Children's Defense Fund, a nonprofit organization that tries to ensure a level playing field for all children. Since 1994, the organization has been headquartered at the Alex Haley Farm in Clinton, Tennessee.

Dickey, a Knoxville native and UT alumna, has been featured in several long-running television series including "My Name is Earl," ''True Blood," and "Breaking Bad," as well as numerous movies, such as "Iron Man 3" and "Winter's Bone."

