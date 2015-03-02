UPDATE: Gunshot victim shows up at hospital

UPDATE: On Monday morning, Chattanooga Police responded to a local hospital on a person shot call.

The victim, 38-year-old Keith Goodwin suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but is in stable condition.

CPD Investigators spoke with Goodwin who said that he was shot as he was driving down Dodds Avenue.

Investigators tell Channel 3, Goodwin did not provide any further details to Investigators.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call 423-698-2525.

The investigation is ongoing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating an early morning shooting after a gunshot wound victim showed up at the hospital Monday morning.

Police say that person was "self transported."Police haven't released the victim's condition, where the shooting happened or if there's any suspects yet named.