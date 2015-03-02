Rainy/warming for the first half of the week. Wintry weather Thursday morning?

(WRCB) - Good Monday. We will have a wet morning with light rain showers and patchy dense fog to start the day. Temps are mild this morning, in the 40s. The light showers will taper off late this morning into the afternoon, but skies will stay overcast. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day with the high reaching about 47.

Tonight we will stay cloudy with the low dropping to 44 Tuesday morning. We will have more light rain showers through the day Tuesday. The high Tuesday will reach about 58 which is actually normal for this time of year. We get even warmer Wednesday as the high reaches 65 degrees. Another front will slide through Wednesday. It will bring periods of heavy rain in the afternoon and Wednesday night. Some colder air will mix in with the moisture overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. That will drop lows Thursday morning into the upper 20s and low 30s. It will also bring us a good chance of a light wintry mix overnight changing into snow showers during the early morning hours of Thursday. That could present a travel problem for your commute Thursday morning. Right now, ice on untreated roadways, and about an inch of snow could be on the ground when you wake up Thursday.

Thursday afternoon will be windy and cold with a high of only 37 and winds blowing from the north at 10-20 mph.

We will be dry as temps begin to climb again Friday through the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both sport highs in the mid 50s, with only a small chance of rain Sunday.

David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Light Rain Showers, 43

Noon... Overcast, 42

5pm... Overcast, 45