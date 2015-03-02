Roadrunners ready to tee up golf season Posted: Monday, March 2, 2015 12:48 AM EST Updated: Monday, March 2, 2015 12:48 AM EST Posted:Updated:

ALBANY, GA (dsroadrunners.com) – The Dalton State men's golf team will tee-off the spring portion of the schedule schedule Monday and Tuesday in the Doublegate Invitational at Doublegate Country Club in Albany.



The Roadrunners are # 11 in the Golfstat NAIA rankings and have been voted # 14 in the Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll.



“I'm very excited about getting the spring part of our schedule started,” said DS Men's Golf Coach Ben Rickett. “Practice hasn't been ideal the last few weeks, but the guys have been grinding away. I'm ready to start competing so we can see where we are and knowing that everything we do is working toward the SSAC and NAIA tournaments”



Dalton State golfer Sean Elliott is ranked number five in the nation by Golfstat.





