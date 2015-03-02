DSU Lady linksters get first ever win at Callaway Gardens

PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (dsroadrunners.com
) - The Dalton State women's golf team has started the spring portion of the schedule on a positive note.
The Lady Roadrunners fired a consistent team total of 317 each day Saturday and Sunday to come away with a win in the Callaway Women's Collegiate at the Par 71 Lake View Course at Callaway Gardens.
It was the first win ever for the new Dalton State women's golf program. The Roadrunners are in the first year of competition and are already ranked 8th in the Golfstat NAIA national rankings. They have also been chosen by conference coaches as the favorite to win the SSAC Championship.
"I'm so proud of our team and what they did this weekend," said Coach Jim McGrew. "The girls handled the pressure of being in that final group and finding a way to get the job done. We were tied coming to the last hole and the girls all found a way to handle a tough finishing hole over water."
McGrew said the competition was a confidence builder. "This is a great start to the spring and will help us moving forward with having the confidence to find a way to win," he said.
Washington and Lee University from Lexington, VA is ranked #3 in NCAA D-III. They finished second in the Callaway event.
Dalton's Erika Wardzinski (73-79 - 152), who led by a stroke after the first round, finished in a tie for second with Cassidy Gibson (75-77) of Milligan College. Mary Francis Hill of Washington and Lee University (74-75 - 149) finished as medalist.
Dalton State freshman Caroline Griffin fired a two day 158 (81-77) to finish tied for 11th. Julia McQuilken (82-78 - 160) and Rachel Rebne (81-83 -164) finished the counting scores for the team under the five play, best four count, rules. Freshman Taylor Marie Griner shot a two-day 173 (87-86).
McQuilken was 16th, Rebne tied for 22nd and Griner tied for 35th. Playing as an individual, Ashley McDonald finished with a 191 (98-93). The tournament was sponsored by Berry College.
Team Results:
1. Dalton State 317 317 634
2. Washington and Lee University 313 323 636
3. Milligan College (TN) 331 315 646
4. Methodist University 335 323 658
5. Sewanee (TN) 333 325 658
6. Cumberland U (TN) 337 323 660
7. Oglethorpe University 332 344 676
8. Huntingdon College 343 339 681
9. Berry College 359 326 685
10. Methodist University 361 343 704
11. Brenau University 362 360 722