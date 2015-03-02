DSU Lady linksters get first ever win at Callaway Gardens - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

DSU Lady linksters get first ever win at Callaway Gardens

Posted: Updated:
PINE MOUNTAIN, GA (dsroadrunners.com) - The Dalton State women's golf team has started the spring portion of the schedule on a positive note.
The Lady Roadrunners fired a consistent team total of 317 each day Saturday and Sunday to come away with a win in the Callaway Women's Collegiate at the Par 71 Lake View Course at Callaway Gardens.
It was the first win ever for the new Dalton State women's golf program. The Roadrunners are in the first year of competition and are already ranked 8th in the Golfstat NAIA national rankings. They have also been chosen by conference coaches as the favorite to win the SSAC Championship.
"I'm so proud of our team and what they did this weekend," said Coach Jim McGrew. "The girls handled the pressure of being in that final group and finding a way to get the job done. We were tied coming to the last hole and the girls all found a way to handle a tough finishing hole over water."
McGrew said the competition was a confidence builder. "This is a great start to the spring and will help us moving forward with having the confidence to find a way to win," he said.
Washington and Lee University from Lexington, VA is ranked #3 in NCAA D-III. They finished second in the Callaway event. 
Dalton's Erika Wardzinski (73-79 - 152), who led by a stroke after the first round, finished in a tie for second with Cassidy Gibson (75-77) of Milligan College. Mary Francis Hill of Washington and Lee University (74-75 - 149) finished as medalist.
Dalton State freshman Caroline Griffin fired a two day 158 (81-77) to finish tied for 11th. Julia McQuilken (82-78 - 160) and Rachel Rebne (81-83 -164) finished the counting scores for the team under the five play, best four count, rules. Freshman Taylor Marie Griner shot a two-day 173 (87-86).
McQuilken was 16th, Rebne tied for 22nd and Griner tied for 35th. Playing as an individual, Ashley McDonald finished with a 191 (98-93). The tournament was sponsored by Berry College.

Team Results:
1.      Dalton State                                        317   317    634
2.     Washington and Lee University       313   323    636
3.     Milligan College (TN)                          331   315    646
4.     Methodist University                         335   323    658
5.     Sewanee   (TN)                                    333   325    658
6.     Cumberland U (TN)                            337   323    660                      
7.     Oglethorpe University                       332   344    676                       
8.     Huntingdon College                           343   339    681
9.     Berry College                                       359   326   685
10.     Methodist University                         361   343   704
11.     Brenau University                               362   360   722


  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Heritage Baseball turns to Ex-Navy SEAL for success

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 PM EDT2018-03-22 22:09:11 GMT

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

    The Heritage baseball team replaced their cleats with running shoes, and traded in the diamond for a little mud. 

    More

  • Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Mocs to Host Spring Showcase Saturday

    Thursday, March 22 2018 2:28 PM EDT2018-03-22 18:28:27 GMT
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More
    (GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team holds its annual Spring Showcase presented by MetroPCS on Saturday, March 24.  This is a FREE event open to all Mocs fans and begins at 1:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Finley Stadium. Head coach Tom Arth and his staff are continuing the FREE Kids Clinic for the 10th year.  Preregistration begins at 10:00 a.m. on the field.  All youth, eighth grade and under, are invited to attend the ...More

  • NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    NCAA Latest: Poole hits 3 at buzzer to give Michigan win

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-03-22 13:40:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield (5) grabs a loose ball over Wright State center Parker Ernsthausen (22) in the second half of a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
    The second round of the NCAA Tournament tips off on Saturday _ with many fans still stunned over top-seeded Virginia's 20-point loss to 16th-seeded UMBC on Friday night.More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.