Meet Signal Mountain's new football coach Ty Wise Posted: Monday, March 2, 2015 12:20 AM EST Updated: Monday, March 2, 2015 12:36 AM EST Posted:Updated:

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB)--Signal Mountain new head football coach Ty Wise meets and greets Eagle parents and boosters after officially getting the job.

The Pensacola, Florida native says his family fell in love with the Volunteer State on a recent vacation.

" We visited Pigeon Forge and just took a real liking to the area and the state of Tennessee," said the newly hired coach.

Wise, most recently of Graceville High in northwest Florida, says he saw the opening at Signal Mountain, applied for the job and things started moving quickly, despite the recent snowstorm.

" We were actually going to make this official earlier this week, but the snow kind of backed it up and pushed it to the weekend."

Wise succeeds longtime area football coach Bill Price, who took the Eagles from infancy to a state championship in short order.

The new coach says he's not going to re-invent the wheel already greased by his predecessor.

" Coach Price has done a great job," says Wise emphatically. " Basically, instilling leadership qualities in these kids and a work ethic and mentality that's led them to a lot of success and I just want to come in and continue that success," says the former University of Miami All-American and former NFL center.

Wise says his new team has made a positive first impression on him in their initial meeting, and once the paperwork is done transferring his teaching credentials from Florida to Tennessee, he's ready to get to work.

" That process isn't always real quick. So I'm hoping in two to three weeks I can be on site here and start preparing for next fall."





