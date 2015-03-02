Lady Mocs: We know we're in everyone's SoCon crosshairs

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB)-- Fresh off their convincing regular season win over ETSU Saturday, the 18th ranked and Southern Conference unbeaten UTC Lady Mocs know they're the team everyone is gunning for in the conference tournament later this week in Asheville, North Carolina.Sophomore Jasmine Joyner, who had her sixth double-double of the year Saturday, summed it up as the top seeded Lady Mocs play Thursday against UNC-Greensboro." Everyone is coming out for us," says Joyner. " No game is going to be easy. We've got to play hard, keep boxing out, we got to keep playing defense, and if we keep playing defense and execute on offense."

" Oh absolutely," confirmed Destiny Bramblett. " I mean, we got a target on our backs! We're number 18th the nation and then considering that we are the defending champs for two years in a row and now three, everyone wants a piece of us."

WRCB Sports Director Paul Shahen will be in Asheville, covering both the Mocs and Lady Mocs starting Thursday.

