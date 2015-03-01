Moc Basketball Brain Trust Wade, Foster speak to Chatt QB Club

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) ---Just in time for the Southern Conference basketball tournament which begins Thursday in Asheville, North Carolina, UTC hoops fans can get the inside scoop from both Mocs' coaches.



Mocs Head Coach Will Wade and Lady Mocs Head Coach Jim Foster are the featured speakers for the Chattanooga Quarterback Club's weekly luncheon, set for noon Monday at the Finley Stadium Club.



The public is cordially invited.



The meal costs $10, for brown bag attendees, only $4 gets you in the door.

