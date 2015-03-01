Moc Lady Netters beat UT-Martin 5-2

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women's tennis team won its second straight match with a 5-2 victory over UT Martin today. Despite the chilly weather, the Mocs competed in singles on the outdoor UTC Tennis Courts and took four of the six matches.

Action started with singles play, and junior Alison Storie gave the Mocs a 1-0 lead with her (6-3, 6-1) win over Tamara Klimek at No. 6. Storie remains undefeated in spring singles action with her seventh straight win.

Freshman Samantha Caswell was next off the court with a (6-1, 6-0) win over Jessica Silva at No. 4. Senior Kaylene Chadwell also won in straight sets (6-3, 6-3), defeating Burcu Tari at No. 3.

Despite holding a 3-0 lead, the remaining matches were very close and all went three sets. UT Martin closed the team gap to 3-2 with wins at No. 1 and No. 2. That left senior Claire Mulyadi on the court in what would prove to be the deciding match at No. 5.

Mulyadi dropped the first set 6-1 against Elina Geut. She battled back in the second for a 6-2 win. Weather forced a move into the indoor courts at the UTC Racquet Center. Mulyadi fell behind 4-3 in the third frame, but battled back for the win. She also remains undefeated in spring singles with an 8-0 record.

“The singles were really tightly contested,” stated head coach Jeff Clark . “We won the first three but the other three were really close. They played really well at one and two. We were fighting and battling and senior C.C. Mulyadi came through. She just refused to lose and that was a great clinching win.”

UTC swept the three doubles matches for the final 5-2 score. Chattanooga improved to 7-1 overall while UT Martin dropped to 1-4. The Mocs are back in action on Wednesday, March 4, against Middle Tennessee. The Mocs host the Blue Raiders on the UTC Tennis Courts at 2:00 p.m. (E.S.T.). Be sure to check the women's tennis schedule page of a link to live scoring.

