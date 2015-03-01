Chattanooga man wanted on attempted first degree murder charge

Chattanooga Police are on the lookout for a man involved in a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 8:30 in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street.

Investigators say 29-year-old Kenneth Dixon Jr. got into a fight with 31-year-old Marcus Fortson, pulled a gun, and shot him. Dixon left the scene in a black Jeep, along with 29-year-old Milton Evans Jr. Evans was later arrested and charged with aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal conspiracy.

Fortson was treated at a local hospital for what police call non-life threatening injuries.

Police have issued warrants for Dixon's arrest. He's facing charges of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and criminal conspiracy. Dixon is 5'9 and around 200 pounds.

If you see Dixon, call police.