Lady Cats topple No. 2 South Carolina 67-56
Sunday, March 1, 2015 7:51 PM EST

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Jennifer O'Neill and Makayla Epps combined for 22 second-half points and No. 13 Kentucky made 27 free throws in beating No. 2 South Carolina 67-56 on Sunday, denying the Gamecocks an unbeaten season in Southeastern Conference play.



The Wildcats shot just 32 percent from the field but succeeded in getting to the foul line and converting 27 of 35 chances for their biggest win this season. They also left the Gamecocks tied with Tennessee atop the SEC, though South Carolina earned the No. 1 seed for this week's tournament in Little Rock, Arkansas, by beating the Volunteers last week.



Epps led the way with 8-of-11 shooting from the free throw line and scored 14 points. O'Neill went 7 of 8 and had 15, capping a strong effort by Kentucky's seniors in their home finale.



A'ja Wilson scored 16 points for South Carolina (27-2, 15-1), which also shot 32 percent.





