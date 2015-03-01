Lady Vols breeze past Vandy 79-49 Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2015 7:35 PM EST Updated: Sunday, March 1, 2015 7:35 PM EST Posted:Updated:

Sports - Tennessee Lady Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Ariel Massengale scored 26 points and tied a school single-game record with eight 3-pointers Sunday to help No. 6 Tennessee beat Vanderbilt 79-49 in the regular-season finale for both teams.



Massengale went 8 of 11 from 3-point range and Tennessee (25-4, 15-1 Southeastern Conference was 12 of 22 from beyond the arc.



It was the last regular-season home game for Tennessee seniors Cierra Burdick, Ariel Massengale and Isabelle Harrison, who each received a framed jersey and a bouquet of orange roses in a pregame ceremony.



Harrison, who tore the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee Feb. 15, received a standing ovation when she checked into the game with 4.5 seconds left. Burdick had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.



Vanderbilt (14-15, 5-11) shot 1 of 11 from 3-point range and committed 25 turnovers. The Commodores are 0-30 against the Lady Vols in Knoxville.



