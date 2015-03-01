Jimmie Johnson pulls away for another Atlanta Sprint Cup win Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2015 6:33 PM EST Updated: Sunday, March 1, 2015 6:33 PM EST Posted:Updated:

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson pulled away after the final restart with 13 laps to go Sunday, winning the NASCAR Sprint Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.



Johnson, a six-time Cup champion, started near the back after failing to get in a qualifying run because of inspection issues. But the No. 48 Chevrolet was the fastest car on the track at the end of the weekend, cruising across the finish line a comfortable 1.803 seconds ahead of Kevin Harvick.



It was the 71st victory of Johnson's career, and his fourth at the 1.54-mile trioval south of Atlanta.



Dale Earnhardt Jr. was third, followed by Daytona 500 winner Joey Logano.



