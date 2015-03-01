Hice Wins Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Carters - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Hice Wins Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Carters

By Chris Coleman, Channel 3 Outdoors Contributor
By Steve Kite, Channel3Outdoors.com Contributor
First Place Winner - Daniel Hice First Place Winner - Daniel Hice
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers held their 1st event of the 2015 CBY Tournament Trail on Saturday, February 28th out of Doll Mountain Recreation Area on Carters Lake.

Thirty-one anglers competed for a chance at winning cash and prizes. The weather was cold and the bite was very slow, but Daniel Hice managed to take home the win with a spotted bass measuring 15.00”. Hice reported using a float and fly setup to land his fish.

For the win, he took home $370 cash and a 40-qt Icey-Tek Cooler. Daniel also claimed the PowerTeam Lures Big Bass of the Tournament with his fish worth $150, a custom kit from PowerTeam lures, and a HOOK1 Gear Bag valued at $200.

Seth Lassitter came in 2nd place with a spotted bass measuring 14.75”. Seth said he caught his fish on a  lipless crankbait. Second place paid $250 cash and a $75 PowerTeam Lures gift card.

Several other prizes were raffled off from our sponsors including Caney Fork Outdoors, Dicks Sporting Goods, and Hag's Tornado Lures. A special thanks to Dr. Josh Crowder and Crowder Eye Center for providing the identifiers for the tournament.

The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers is a qualifying trail for the Tennessee State Championship, 2015 Kayak Bass Fishing World Championships, 2015 Junior U-18 National Championship, and 2016 KBF National Championship.

The Chattanooga Bass Yakkers next tournament will be on Nickajack out of Sullivans on April 11th  2015.

For more info visit: www.chattanoogabassyakkers.com

