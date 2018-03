Hice Wins Chattanooga Bass Yakkers Tournament on Carters

Carters Lake

Thirty-one anglers competed for a chance at winning cash and prizes. The weather was cold and the bite was very slow, but Daniel Hice managed to take home the win with a spotted bass measuring 15.00”. Hice reported using a float and fly setup to land his fish.

For the win, he took home $370 cash and a 40-qt Icey-Tek Cooler. Daniel also claimed the PowerTeam Lures Big Bass of the Tournament with his fish worth $150, a custom kit from PowerTeam lures, and a HOOK1 Gear Bag valued at $200.

Seth Lassitter came in 2nd place with a spotted bass measuring 14.75”. Seth said he caught his fish on a lipless crankbait. Second place paid $250 cash and a $75 PowerTeam Lures gift card.

A special thanks to Dr. Josh Crowder and Crowder Eye Center for providing the identifiers for the tournament. Several other prizes were raffled off from our sponsors including Caney Fork Outdoors, Dicks Sporting Goods, and Hag's Tornado Lures.

