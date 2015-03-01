DeKalb Co. Sheriff's Office investigating accidental death

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office tells Channel 3 that Thomas Keith was killed when a trailer fell over on him.

Investigators tell Channel 3 a truck that was driving away when the driver noticed that the trailer was not hooked properly and the trailer began to turn over.

The driver got out of the truck and noticed that Keith was under the truck, he called 911.



The DeKalb County Sheriff's Deputies, Fort Payne Fire Department and Ider Police and Fire Departments were called to the scene.

District Attorney Mike O'Dell was called and ordered an autopsy to be done.