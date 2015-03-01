Minnie Minoso, Chicago's 1st black major league baseball player dies Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2015 2:53 PM EST Updated: Sunday, March 1, 2015 2:53 PM EST Posted:Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Major league baseball's first black player in Chicago, Minnie Minoso, has died.



The Cook County medical examiner confirmed his death Sunday morning. Minoso homered in his first Chicago at-bat in 1951. There is some question about his age but the White Sox say he was 90.



Minoso played 12 of his 17 seasons in Chicago, hitting .304 with 135 homers and 808 RBIs for the White Sox. The White Sox retired his No. 9 in 1983 and there is a statue of Minoso at U.S. Cellular Field.



Minoso made his major league debut with Cleveland in 1949 and was dealt to Chicago in a three-team trade two years later. He made his White Sox debut on May 1, 1951, and homered in his first plate appearance against Yankees right-hander Vic Raschi.



