Blood Assurance low on blood; needs more donations

The recent winter weather has put donations at blood assurance at a critical low.

"There were days where we were just looking for places where people would let us park a bus," said Linda Hisey.

Winter weather kept this mobile blood drive in park, at the blood assurance distribution center, with no place to go.

"There were at least 20 blood drives that were canceled," said Hisey. "It's difficult when we cancel as blood drive . We counted on those donors that were supposed to come in."

They aim for 540 units of blood a day, which takes 540 people to get and losing just one drive can keep them from that daily goal.

"It's difficult to find a place to renew that," said Hisey. "That just means that blood we were prepared for and are dependent on for the hospitals, it's not there."

Now, after two weeks of cancellations, Hisey says they've had a few days where they've nearly run out.

"We need all types of blood, the negatives blood types, A, B, O are very critical to us," said Hisey.

She says with a large portion of the local population being 0 positive, they're always looking for that too.

Blood assurance is hosting a blood drive on Monday and Tuesday (March 2,3) at UTC's campus from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and they're asking that anyone who can, to come out and donate their blood to help the need.

If you plan to donate, you must be 16 with parent consent or at least 17 without it. You must weigh at least 110 pounds, and you're encouraged to drink lots of water beforehand.

If blood assurance runs out of blood, as a last resort they are able to get some from blood centers of America, but have to pay the blood processing fee.