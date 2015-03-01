Ice storm victims receive free help from military veterans - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ice storm victims receive free help from military veterans

By WBIR
KNOXVILLE (WBIR) - East Tennessee communities hit hard by last week's devastating ice storms are in the process of clearing thousands of trees and branches, and a number of organizations are lending their support.

Team Rubicon, a national non-profit organization made up of veterans and emergency responders, is one of them.

Since the organization's start five years ago following the earthquake in Haiti, Team Rubicon has deployed disaster response teams to more than 80 ordeals worldwide.

Ice storm clean-up in the Cumberland Plateau is the latest addition to that list.

