UT releases 4 years' worth of sex assault data

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee has released statistics showing the number of student sex assaults more than doubled in four years.

The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/1DWZW8t ) reports the university released its data last week to all students, faculty and staff. UT spokeswoman Karen Simsen said school officials hope the move will increase awareness of reporting options, policies and resources that are offered.

The data includes on- and off-campus sex assault between students. In 2011, there were 13 assaults reported. By 2014, that number had risen to 29.

Simsen said it is the first time such data about students, regardless of location, has been released.

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.