Signal Mountain football tabs Wise as new head coach Posted: Sunday, March 1, 2015 1:37 AM EST Updated: Sunday, March 1, 2015 1:37 AM EST Posted:Updated:

SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB)--- Signal Mountain High School formally introduced the team's new head football coach to players, parents and team boosters Saturday night.



The Eagles hiring Ty Wise, most recently of Graceville High School in the Florida panhandle where he served as head coach and athletic director.



Prior to coaching, Wise played center at the University of Miami and for four NFL teams in the early 2000's.



Wise succeeds Bill Price, the program's only coach in the school's seven years of existence.



The new coach says he plans on building on the strong foundation left by his predecessor.



" Coach Price has done a great job," said Wise speaking after his meet and greet session with parents. " Basically, instilling leadership qualities in these kids and a work ethic and a mentality that's led them to a lot of success and I just want to come in and continue that success , try to make things continue to roll and continue to move in the right direction."



Wise hopes to be on the job at Signal Mountain in a few short weeks.



