Hawks rest 4 players, still top Heat 93-91 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 10:56 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 10:56 PM EST Posted:Updated:

MIAMI (AP) - Paul Millsap scored 22 points, Dennis Schroder added 16 points and 10 assists and the intentionally depleted Atlanta Hawks still had enough to beat the Miami Heat 93-91 on Saturday night.



Kent Bazemore scored 15, including a big 3-pointer with about a minute left that gave the Hawks an 89-80 lead. John Jenkins scored 12 for Atlanta, which turned 23 Miami turnovers into 31 points.



Dwyane Wade scored 22 points for Miami, which fell to 10-17 at home and still remains in the No. 7 spot in the Eastern Conference race. Hassan Whiteside finished with 14 points and a season-high-tying 24 rebounds for Miami.



It was the second straight night Miami lost by exactly two points.



The Hawks rested four regulars - Al Horford didn't even make the trip because his wife just had a baby, while Pero Antic, DeMarre Carroll and Jeff Teague were all given the night off.



