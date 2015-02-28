A & M cruises past Auburn 80-55 Posted: Saturday, February 28, 2015 10:54 PM EST Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2015 10:54 PM EST Posted:Updated:

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - Jalen Jones scored 19 points as Texas A&M ran away from Auburn 80-55 on Saturday night.



KT Harrell scored 18 points in leading the Tigers (12-17, 4-12 SEC), who were without second-leading scorer Antoine Mason (15.1 points per game). Mason was with his family following the death of his father, former NBA forward Anthony Mason, on Saturday morning. A&M honored Anthony Mason with a moment of silence prior to the game.



A&M (20-8, 11-5 SEC), which hadn't won more than eight SEC games in its three previous seasons under coach Billy Kennedy, continued on a likely quest to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2011.



The Aggies led 36-28 at halftime despite a poor first 20 minutes from leading scorer Danuel House. The transfer from the University of Houston was 3 of 13 from the floor in the first half, missing all seven of his 3-point attempts.



